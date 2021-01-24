Pizza Price Reaches $0.0128 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $397,609.47 and approximately $260.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pizza has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

