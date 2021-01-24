Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics by 943.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,720 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Plantronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 295,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

PLT stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. 306,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,732. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

