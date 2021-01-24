PlatonCoin Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and $104,689.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatonCoin Profile

PLTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,168,795 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

