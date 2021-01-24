PlayChip Price Hits $0.0004 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One PlayChip coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayChip has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $47.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

