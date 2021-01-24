PlayGame (PXG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $46,098.70 and $13.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00785685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.39 or 0.04506568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017765 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.