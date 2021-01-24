Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0260

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $741,148.17 and approximately $1,558.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00129711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00076472 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00070911 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,917.70 or 1.00102994 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

