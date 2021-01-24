Playkey Market Cap Achieves $127,071.32 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $127,071.32 and $53,390.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.13 or 0.00805325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.60 or 0.04581458 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027944 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

