Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.97. 245,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $62,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

