Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.33.
PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Shares of PLXS stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.97. 245,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.87.
In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $62,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
