Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

Shares of CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

