Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. The firm has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.