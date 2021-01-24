PlutusDeFi Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One PlutusDeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00076281 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00286581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038941 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

