pNetwork One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.15 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00795510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00051591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.21 or 0.04408497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017663 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,427,623 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

Buying and Selling pNetwork

