POA (POA) Trading Up 12.3% This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, POA has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and $370,551.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,863,149 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
