POA Price Reaches $0.0250 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, POA has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $442,907.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,842,981 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
