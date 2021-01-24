Polkastarter (POLS) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Polkastarter token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00003982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $65.84 million and approximately $28.10 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00054914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00128120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039860 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,063,043 tokens. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

Polkastarter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

