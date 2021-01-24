Polkastarter Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkastarter token can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003949 BTC on major exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $66.54 million and approximately $28.84 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00056750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00278888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00069534 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,525.63 or 0.99171537 BTC.

Polkastarter Token Profile

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,373,043 tokens. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

Polkastarter Token Trading

Polkastarter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

