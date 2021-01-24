PolypuX Achieves Market Capitalization of $132,684.78 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One PolypuX token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $132,684.78 and approximately $1,024.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00056076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00129550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00283586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070781 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.20 or 0.99839986 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

Buying and Selling PolypuX

