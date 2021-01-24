PolySwarm (NCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,431.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $13,431.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00076147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00793068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.04 or 0.04554713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017605 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

