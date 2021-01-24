PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.06 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $4,355.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,345.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.25 or 0.04087962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00429007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.01339286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00538829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00431416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00272540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023260 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,568,416 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

