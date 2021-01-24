PotCoin Hits One Day Volume of $2,467.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $2,467.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,647.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.74 or 0.04385409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00442856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.01389789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00539234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00426118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00275999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00024029 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,569,452 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

