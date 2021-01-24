Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

