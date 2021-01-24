PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.
Shares of PWFL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,852 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 3,857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 41,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.
