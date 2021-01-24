PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of PWFL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,852 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 3,857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 41,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

