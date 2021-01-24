PowerPool Market Cap Hits $15.91 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00008470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00055564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00282472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071360 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.93 or 1.01863969 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

