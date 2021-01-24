PowerTrade Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.03 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $423,354.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00075694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00808799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.34 or 0.04452026 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017740 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Profile

PTF is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

