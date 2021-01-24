PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $137.82 on Friday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of PPG Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.42.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

