PressOne (PRS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.16 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. PressOne has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $8,254.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PressOne has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

