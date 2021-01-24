Primas Hits Market Capitalization of $751,289.42 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Primas has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $751,289.42 and $5.20 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00442195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars.

