Primecoin (XPM) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $7,932.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,856,571 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

