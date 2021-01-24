Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post $490.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.08 million to $494.00 million. Primo Water posted sales of $600.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. CIBC raised Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

