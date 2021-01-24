Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

