Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Achieves $12.35 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and $134,031.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,725,513,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,820,632 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

