PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

PRO opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

