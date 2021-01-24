Prosper (PROS) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.65 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Prosper has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00055807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00130317 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00296003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00072196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

