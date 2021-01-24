Proton (XPR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $602,049.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $602,049.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.47 or 0.00834666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00054251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.13 or 0.04508456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,398,432,652 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

