ProxyNode Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $22,803.46 and $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.67 or 0.00332456 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00030434 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003602 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.98 or 0.01491228 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,358,307 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

