PTON (PTON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One PTON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $407,983.26 and $30.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.00824134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.92 or 0.04444757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017879 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.