PUBLISH Price Hits $0.0022 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $429,280.77 and $32,127.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00791500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.35 or 0.04509895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017945 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

