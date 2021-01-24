Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $13,186.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00055564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00282472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071360 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.93 or 1.01863969 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars.

