Pylon Network Reaches Market Cap of $294,748.92 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $294,748.92 and approximately $332.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00077706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00874094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.17 or 0.04482587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

