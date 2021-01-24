QANplatform (QARK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $66.00

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 67.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $178,180.00 and $66.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 66.6% lower against the dollar. One QANplatform token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00128861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00283147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.89 or 1.01483393 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

QANplatform Token Trading

QANplatform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

