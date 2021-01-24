Qbao Hits Market Cap of $133,464.55 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $133,464.55 and $9,895.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

