Qcash Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.37 million and $513.65 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00055768 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00130234 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00076618 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00294954 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00071950 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039305 BTC.
Qcash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Qcash Token Trading
Qcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
