QChi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,723.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $3,723.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One QChi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QChi Token Profile

QChi (QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

