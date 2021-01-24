QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of QEP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,491. The firm has a market cap of $758.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

