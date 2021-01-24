QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.53.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
Shares of QEP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,491. The firm has a market cap of $758.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.