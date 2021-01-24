QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) versus Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Head-To-Head Analysis

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get QF Liquidation alerts:

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, meaning that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QF Liquidation and Gentherm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gentherm $971.68 million 2.30 $37.51 million $2.34 29.21

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QF Liquidation and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentherm 2 1 2 0 2.00

Gentherm has a consensus price target of $50.70, suggesting a potential downside of 25.83%. Given Gentherm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gentherm is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Gentherm 4.23% 12.10% 6.92%

Summary

Gentherm beats QF Liquidation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QF Liquidation Company Profile

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. This segment also provides battery thermal management system solutions, which consist battery cooling modules for 12V and 48V automotive batteries; and automotive electronic and software systems, consisting electronic control units for climate and comfort system solutions and proprietary electronic control units for memory seat modules, as well as specialized automotive cable systems. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Industrial segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for QF Liquidation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QF Liquidation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.