qiibee (QBX) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $3.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00130270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039466 BTC.

