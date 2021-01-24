qiibee (QBX) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One qiibee coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $3.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, qiibee has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00130270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039466 BTC.

About qiibee