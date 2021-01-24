QLC Chain Market Capitalization Tops $4.61 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $487,740.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00056004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00127374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00074961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038684 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.