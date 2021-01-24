QLC Chain (QLC) Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $344,273.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00283426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.24 or 1.02374041 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

