QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $83,707.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00864857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.78 or 0.04468547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018174 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

